Aries zodiac

A 1776 illustration by John Flamsteed entitled "Le Belier" depicting the Aries constellation and associated animal, the ram. 

 Wikimedia

The stars are sending down their psychic food for April fools, San Francisco. Eat up this month’s advice, spiritual offerings and unsolicited hot takes. But sprinkle it all with a hefty helping of salt — I am just a humble (and entirely unqualified) astrological interpreter. 

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua