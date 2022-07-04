 

San Francisco     Arizona     
 abrhbi  abrhbi 
Totals32373 Totals338117 
Slater cf2000 Luplow rf-lf5110 
Ystrzemski ph-cf2000 Hummel lf3210 
Flores 1b3100 Thomas cf0000 
Ruf lf2100 Marte dh4011 
Longoria 3b3110 Walker 1b3000 
Wade Jr. rf4012 Kennedy 2b4122 
Mercedes dh4020 Hager 2b0000 
Villar 2b4021 Rojas 3b4221 
Casali c2000 C.Kelly c4110 
Wynns ph-c1010 Varsho cf-rf4133 
Pederson ph1000 Perdomo ss2000 
Walton ss3000       
Belt ph1000       

 

San Francisco2010000003
Arizona22000202x8

E_Flores (7), Casali (2). DP_San Francisco 0, Arizona 2. LOB_San Francisco 7, Arizona 5. 2B_Villar (1), Mercedes (2), Luplow (4), Marte (24), Rojas (9). SB_Slater (4), Varsho (5). S_Perdomo 2 (4).

 IP HRERBBSO
San Francisco       
Rodón L,7-55 54427
Rogers1 32200
Llovera2 32203
Arizona       
Bumgarner W,4-85 53334
Poppen H,31 10000
Mantiply H,82 10004
Melancon1 00000

HBP_Bumgarner 2 (Flores,Ruf). WP_Llovera.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:13. A_27,752 (48,686).

 

