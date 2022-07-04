|San Francisco
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|33
|8
|11
|7
|Slater cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Luplow rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Ystrzemski ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hummel lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Flores 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Thomas cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ruf lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Marte dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wade Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Kennedy 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Mercedes dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Hager 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Rojas 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Casali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Wynns ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Varsho cf-rf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Pederson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Walton ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Belt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|201
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Arizona
|220
|002
|02x
|—
|8
E_Flores (7), Casali (2). DP_San Francisco 0, Arizona 2. LOB_San Francisco 7, Arizona 5. 2B_Villar (1), Mercedes (2), Luplow (4), Marte (24), Rojas (9). SB_Slater (4), Varsho (5). S_Perdomo 2 (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Rodón L,7-5
|5
|5
|4
|4
|2
|7
|Rogers
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Llovera
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Arizona
|Bumgarner W,4-8
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Poppen H,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mantiply H,8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Melancon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Bumgarner 2 (Flores,Ruf). WP_Llovera.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_3:13. A_27,752 (48,686).