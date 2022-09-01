San Francisco Examiner promotion in partnership with the San Francisco 49ers 

Anthony Becker’s roots in Santa Clara run deep.  

Anthony Becker World Cup

Adjusting spending is one way to address a deficit, but bringing in more revenue is another option, and Levi’s Stadium is one of Santa Clara’s most visible assets to better utilize to that end.
Anthony Becker for Mayor of Santa Clara

“As a renter, and as a millennial on the Santa Clara City Council, I know firsthand the high cost of rent, and the shortage of affordable housing. While parents are worried about where their children will be living tomorrow, seniors and young people are asking about where they’re going to live today.” -- Anthony Becker 
Anthony Becker Pride

Santa Clara mayoral candidate Anthony Becker with Ken Yeager, Executive Director, BAYMEC Community Foundation.

