Anchor Brewing’s spirit is alive and well in San Francisco, even as the 127-year-old brewery begins to liquidate its business and shutter its popular Potrero taproom.
After announcing last week that it would cease operations by the end of the month, independent craft brewers who spoke with The Examiner said the soon-to-close
beermaker’s history offers important lessons about innovation and rooting a local business in the community, just its present does about the challenges that can befall even the most beloved breweries.
“It goes to show that you can’t ever take anything for granted,” said Jim Woods, the founder and CEO of San Francisco’s Woods Beer & Wine Co. “Anchor has Mount Everest height of goodwill in the industry and brand equity, and it’s no longer going to be in business. ... I think that basically is a gut check.”
Anchor’s closure is the latest in a string of prominent shutterings, and it comes as San Francisco struggles to find its footing in a post-pandemic world. Its abrupt closure also marks the end of a uniquely San Francisco brewery that set the standard for the kind of beers we drink today.
Joanne Marino, executive director of the Bay Area Brewers Guild, said simply that “Anchor sparked the craft beer revolution.”
But Anchor had to weather several storms in order to do so.
Its original owners, Ernst F. Baruth and Otto Schinkel Jr., died suddenly on either side of the 1906 earthquake and fire. The former died months before the historic disaster, and a cable car ran over Schinkel Jr. in 1907.
Anchor closed in 1959 before it was sold a year later, and the brewery really only found its stride once Fritz Maytag bought the company in 1965. Another San Francisco institution inspired him to buy one: Maytag tried an Anchor Steam for the first time at the Old Spaghetti Factory.
Under Maytag’s direction, the company moved to its Potrero Hill brewery in 1979, and expanded its offerings beyond its iconic steam beer.
Light lagers dominated the U.S. beer market at the time of Maytag’s purchase, Marino said, but Anchor’s Liberty Ale is credited with revolutionizing the India pale ale, and its porter was the first brewed in the U.S. since Prohibition.
“He reintroduced those styles, in a way, to a national audience — and certainly to a Bay Area audience — and out of that grew the craft beer revolution,” she said.
Ten years ago, the brewery seemed well-equipped to continue leading that revolution, even after Maytag sold the brewery to a pair of Bay Area businessmen in 2010.
The San Francisco Giants announced Anchor Brewing as its first tenant at the MLB team’s Mission Rock development back in 2013, and Anchor said it planned to supplement its Potrero Hill production with a 212,000 square-foot facility on Pier 48 that would’ve included a restaurant and museum at its planned opening in 2019.
But faced with expensive earthquake retrofitting, Pier 48’s rehabilitation hit the back burner in 2017. The Giants said the brewery would “look at its overall priorities” once Pier 48’s seismic upgrades were complete, but the move never came to fruition.
That same year, Anchor opened its first public taproom, less than 100 feet from its brewery. But another 2017 move proved far more consequential for its eventual fate: Japanese beer giant Sapporo purchased Anchor that year. The sale ended Anchor’s membership in the Bay Area Brewers Guild and the California Craft Brewers Association, Marino and Woods said.
Still, Anchor’s brewers maintained strong connections to their peers and the brewing community even as the company’s priorities changed once it became part of a multinational conglomerate in an increasingly concentrated industry.
“It also changes the calculus on how you measure success,” Marino said.
In announcing Anchor’s impending closure this month, San Francisco public relations executive Sam Singer said that “challenging economic factors and declining sales since 2016” applied “economic pressure that have made the business no longer sustainable.”
Many of the brewery’s former employees, including some of the 61 workers who learned that they would be laid off due to the brewery’s closure, told outlets such as VinePair, the San Francisco Chronicle and KQED that Sapporo’s stewardship scuttled Anchor.
The 2021 decision to rebrand, ditching Anchor’s historic labeling, alienated a number of the brewery’s biggest fans, and the Japanese company’s cost-cutting prompted brewers to unionize in 2019. Workers at the brewery told Dave Infante’s Fingers newsletter that a push to automate the factory decreased production by as much as 60%.
Still, breweries in The City face other headwinds. Local breweries encounter higher cost structures than many competitors, Marino and Woods said, especially those based outside urban centers.
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, those costs have only gone up while necessary supplies have become more scarce, and luring customers back to their taprooms has become even more challenging.
Anchor “probably felt the pandemic more than anybody” because of their reliance on sales to bars and restaurants rather than customers at liquor and grocery stores, Woods said. Still, Anchor’s sales declines predated the pandemic, he said, as customers turned to locally owned competitors after the Sapporo sale.
“I think you could probably point to both factors,” Woods said. “I think the one thing that everybody can agree on is what a bummer it is.”
The San Francisco chapter of the Bay Area Brewing Guild has lost more than a third of its members since 2019, Marino said, with craft beer remaining “one of the most challenging types of products to put out there” amid the aforementioned post-pandemic hurdles.
But the local tap room, according to Marino, still “provides a place to come together, and meet and start reconnecting again” in the pandemic’s aftermath. And she said many craft breweries still push the envelope, maintaining the industry’s creative spirit.
For independent breweries in San Francisco to thrive in this landscape, Woods said, hyperlocal ones have an edge after building loyalty among customers willing to buy beers at full retail prices rather than, say, the shelves of a grocery store. The City remains a place that rewards “excellence and innovation” in food, he said, and the same applies to beer.
Avoiding Anchor’s ultimate fate, in other words, means embracing its legacy as a local institution.
“I think the DNA of Anchor is in all the breweries in San Francisco,” Woods said. “It can’t not be because it was such a huge inspiration for everybody, really, that’s ever brewed in the Bay Area, and you could probably even say the country.”