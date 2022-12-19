Alexander’s Steakhouse in San Francisco Announces a Remy Martin Tasting Experience
Alexander’s Steakhouse in San Francisco has announced an exclusive Remy Martin tasting experience that will take place on Tuesday, December 20 beginning at 6:00 PM in collaboration with brand ambassador Anthony Wong and the restaurant’s Bar Director, Nicholas Bonney. Chef Eric Upper has created a special five-course menu priced at $800.00 per person. Tickets are available via https://www.exploretock.com/alexanderssanfran/event/378018/remy-martin-exclusive-dinner. The Alexander’s Steakhouse’s regular menu highlights a meticulously curated beef program with an emphasis on small farms from the United States, Australia and Japan. The bar offers a robust section of contemporary, classic and original cocktails, plus an award-winning international wine list. The upscale, contemporary design of Alexander’s Steakhouse San Francisco includes a three-tiered dining space, exposed brick walls, dramatic public display wine racks, high ceilings with skylights, wood and terrazzo flooring plus carpeting, banquette seating, custom Japanese shoji screens, colorful floral arrangements and an exhibition kitchen. Alexander’s Steakhouse in San Francisco is located at 448 Brannan Street between Third and Fourth Streets. The restaurant is open nightly for dinner from 5:30 to 9:00 PM. For more information or for reservations, call (415) 495-1111 or visit www.alexanderssteakhouse.com.
