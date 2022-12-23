San Franciscans are going to remember 2022 for a long time to come.
The City voted in three elections during the third year of a global pandemic, contending with inflation in a region in which the cost of living was already among the highest in the country. While residents endlessly debated San Francisco’s street conditions, some of its most vulnerable citizens felt the impact of a different epidemic harder than anywhere else, and others continued to shoulder heavy environmental burdens.
And the nation’s rising tide of political violence washed up on San Francisco’s shores.
But 2022 also offered tastes of pre-pandemic normalcy. Events returned to their usual dates on the calendar, and the Bay Area’s most dominant dynasty returned to its rightful place atop the pinnacle of its sport.
How can you sum up such a momentous year in San Francisco? The Examiner presents seven stories that best tell the tale of 2022.
Both recalls grabbed national headlines, but pundits perceived Chesa Boudin's defeat — and successor Brooke Jenkins' election to a full term — as bellwether defeats for criminal justice reform, even as progressive prosecutors enjoyed electoral success elsewhere in the Bay Area.
Going negative on S.F. is rewarded by social media apps like Twitter and the right-wing media
Those aforementioned divisions extended online, as The City's cost of living and homelessness crises continued. Some of San Francisco's most vocal critics rose to prominence, capitalizing upon viral posts that provided plenty of fodder for right-wing media.
San Francisco faced additional state scrutiny as the year wore on and a Jan. 31, 2023 deadline neared. On that day, The City must submit a compliant housing element, planning to build 82,000 new homes by 2031.
If San Francisco is not compliant, a "builder's remedy" will allow developers to entirely bypass local zoning and approval processes. Even if it is, new state laws passed this year are expected to greatly increase housing density, marking 2022 as a potential turning point in The City's ongoing housing shortage.