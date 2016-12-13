Weed at work: The latest issue facing tech companies

Twenty-six percent of tech workers said they’ve smoked marijuana while working from home in 2021, according to an anonymous survey. With many companies navigating the return to offices, including the perceived weed-friendly tech industry, concerns are being raised over how to approach workers and marijuana use. (BAZA Production/Shutterstock)

Survey shows a quarter of the workforce is getting stoned while at the office or WFH

Findings
Hospital beds line a hallway at Laguna Honda Hospital. The hospital and skilled nursing facility is in danger of closing following a series of failed inspections that caused federal officials to terminate the hospital’s participation in Medicare and Medicaid, a critical funding stream. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Troubled hospital loses critical funding following failed inspections

‘It is unfathomable that Laguna Honda could lose the vital federal funding it needs’

By Sydney Johnson Examiner staff writer
A map of the seventh draft of San Francisco’s supervisorial districts. The Redistricting Task Force, in a 5-4 vote, elected not to accept a previously published final draft, which has caused it to miss a City Charter mandated deadline. (Redistricting Task Force)

San Francisco’s redistricting saga just got even crazier

Despite threat of legal action, five members blow through deadline

By Melissa Hartman, Examiner staff writer
Students exit the Wellness Center at the City College of San Francisco Ocean Campus on Friday, May 10, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Opinion: Gutting City College’s teaching staff harms San Francisco’s economy and future

Vice Chancellor of Finance and Administration Dr. John al-Amin’s budget is alarming

By Ryan C. Smith Special to The Examiner
Sen. Dianne Feinstein became California’s longest-serving U.S. senator Sunday. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images/TNS)

Editorial: Sen. Dianne Feinstein gets the job done. Leave her the hell alone

Feinstein carries on with work despite attacks on health, age

By The Examiner Editorial Board

SF Examiner, 4/17/2022

Fixes
The Minna Project at 509 Minna St., scheduled to open in May, will provide 75 beds for people struggling with addiction and mental health issues who are cycling in and out of jail. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

A promising alternative to incarceration planned for S.F.

The Minna Project would provide supportive housing for struggling individuals facing jail time

By Sydney Johnson Examiner staff writer
A person on an e-scooter waits in a bike lane next to a Muni stop at Seventh and Howard streets on April 11. Sen. Scott Wiener has proposed a new bill that would extend environmental exemptions for bus, light rail, biking and walking projects in order to speed up implementation. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Green transportation projects face costly, time-consuming environmental reviews

Transit agencies want to move fast on green infrastructure, but first legislature needs to act

By Benjamin Schneider
(Bring Your Own Big Wheel)

Fun, free, cheap: What to do in San Francisco this week

Hunky Jesus, 1906 earthquake anniversary, Battery Bluffs park opens

By Johnny Funcheap Special to The Examiner
Guo Pei’s porcelain dress from her 1002 Nights collection, 2010. (Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco)

Guo Pei makes art from fashion, exemplifying the rise of Chinese couture

Retrospective of Beijing designer at Legion of Honor is otherworldly and dazzling

By Cintra Wilson Special to The Examiner
Tracy McCray, the new acting president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Head of S.F. police union gets her window smashed. And she’s pissed

Meet Tracy McCray, a homegrown labor leader who’s not afraid to speak out

By Al Saracevic
Edith at the wheel, c. 1960. (Environmental Design Archives, UC Berkeley via Bay City News)

Heath Ceramics founder celebrated in upcoming exhibition

Edith Heath’s life and work on display at Oakland Museum of California

By Bay City News
