SF Preps: Lincoln finishes perfect season, wins football title in first state championship game hosted in San Francisco

CITY COLLEGE — Jovon Baker didn’t make a sound as he wrapped his arms around his mother Laura at the 50-yard line of the City College of San Francisco’s football field. In a wordless embrace, there was only silent sobbing.

Laura and her older son Joe have raised Jovon for the past 14 years. Laura has worked in hospice care as a certified nursing assistant, leaving at 6 a.m. and getting home at 11 at night. Before that, she worked night security. Yet, she’s made it to every single one of her younger son’s football games, including Saturday’s state title game against Orange Glen, the first ever hosted in San Francisco.

“She’d make it to every practice if she could,” Baker said, as he broke down, wiping his face with his hand as he tugged down his black ballcap, embroidered with a CIF State Champions logo.

Baker, Lincoln High School’s senior quarterback and the Academic Athletic Association Player of the Year, rushed 19 times for 166 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday in the 24-13 win over the Patriots, winning the Mustangs’ first state football championship, and capping off the program’s first ever perfect season at 13-0.

“I just can’t believe we did this,” Baker said through tears. “I can’t believe we did this. Since we’d seen Galileo do this last year, that’s the only thing we’ve been looking for. We had to one-up them. We knew we were better than this. We knew we were better than them. We knew we could get the job done.”

This season, Baker led the Mustangs to a 52-18 win over the league rival Lions, piling up 1,183 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns.

“Jovon’s our heart,” said linebacker Rocky Marania. “Jovon’s the heart and soul of the team. He’s our quarterback, he’s our leader, he’s one of the biggest reasons we’re state champs.”

After a 53-0 shutout of Mission in the San Francisco Section title game — in which Baker rushed for an 89-yard touchdown — the Mustangs’ defense held a Patriots team that rushed for 2,969 yards on the season to just six net yards in the first half. That let Baker put on a show on offense.

“You saw him,” said head coach Phil Ferrigno. “Hell, he had a 69-yard touchdown called back for a phantom motion penalty. He’s just a great kid. I’d leave him home with one of my nieces or nephews. He’s a great kid. Everything you want in a kid is in him.”

Baker got things going by marching the Mustangs down the field on the first drive, hitting A.J. Adewusi for a 30-yard strike before letting DeSean Crawford grind out 32 yards on the ground, and finishing a 4:27 opening drive by leaping over the line of scrimmage for a one-yard score.

Baker made a crucial third-down stop on a third-and-15 sweep by Orange Glen, backed deep at their own six. A tipped punt by Julian Dela Cruz Torres gave Lincoln the ball at the Patriots’ 30.

“For our quarterback to be laying hat like that, that just inspires all of us to go hard,” Marania said.

While Baker missed a wide-open Adewusi in the end zone on that drive, he didn’t miss him two drives later, when he lofted a wobbler 22 yards down field to his tight end in double coverage. Adewusi came down with the ball between Ruben Ramirez and Kieran Villalobos, setting up a 24-yard field goal by Isaac Kolberg with 5:47 to go before the half.

On defense, Marania — the third of three Marania brothers to have played for Ferrigno at Lincoln — continued the work he’d started two weeks ago in the San Francisco Section title game. Marania racked up five tackles in the first half, with two of the Mustangs’ three tackles for loss, and a part of three stops for no gain.

The first half ended, appropriately enough, with another show of defensive force, as Crawford — the first-team all-league running back who doubles as a corner — picked off an Ethan Villalobos pass at his own 40, and returned it to the Orange Glen 23 as the clock expired. The Patriots — which gained 2,969 yards on the ground this season — had just six yards of net offense in the first half.

Orange Glen didn’t need offense for their first score, when senior Moray Stewart took the second half’s opening kickoff from the two-yard line in the corner back across the field and up the opposite sideline for a 98-yard kickoff return.

Then came Baker’s drive, where the senior quarterback rushed for 55 yards, including the final one, to give the Mustangs a two-score lead.

Patterson, though, answered right back, rushing for 22 yards and catching a 30-yard wheel route on the ensuing drive, plunging in nine yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to 17-13 with 4:12 left in the third.

The Patriots’ Kieran Villalobos then recovered an onside kick at the Lincoln 45, but the Mustangs came up with their fourth TFL, courtesy of Baker, and forced a punt.

On third-and-2 on the ensuing drive, the Mustangs motioned Crawford across the formation, faked the handoff to the backside and opened Baker up on the left. He flew up the far sideline, 53 yards for a touchdown, galloping across the back of the end zone to give the Mustangs a 24-13 lead with 11:53 left for the final tally.

A 12-yard sack by Jack Gaughn and a leaping interception by sophomore Jalen Williams with 8:23 to go felt like the final dagger, until Adewusi sniffed out a fake punt with 3:37 left — a fake punt the Mustangs coaches had been screaming about in the press box for much of the game.

Click here or scroll down to comment