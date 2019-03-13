San Francisco 49ers announce trade for Dee Ford and signing of Kwon Alexander

The San Francisco 49ers have made it official. On Wednesday evening, the team announced that they have acquired defensive lineman Dee Ford from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2020 draft pick and signed him to a five-year deal, and that they have signed inside linebacker Kwon Alexander to a four-year deal.

The NFL Network’s James Palmer reported earlier this week that Ford will sign an extension with the 49ers, valued at $87.5 million over five years. Alexander has reportedly signed a team-friendly four-year deal worth $54 million.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch will be available in a press conference at Levi’s Stadium on Thursday to discuss the moves.

Ford is coming off his best statistical season yet, earning an invite to the Pro Bowl with a career-high 13 sacks and a league-high seven forced fumbles. He also totaled 55 combined tackles (a career-best 42 solo).

With San Francisco having a -25 turnover differential last season, those kids of stats are exactly what defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is looking for. Last season, San Francisco had 37, and only one player in the double digits (Buckner, 12), and the 49ers’ top edge rushers, Cassius Marsh and Ronald Blair, each had 5.5 sacks, which ranked 64th in the NFL.

A 2014 first-round pick, Ford has 30.5 career sacks.

Alexander, a late bloomer out of LSU who was picked in the fourth round, has emerged as a force in the middle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the last four seasons, before an ACL tear ended his 2018 after just six games.

Over his first three full seasons, he racked up six interceptions and 335 tackles, including a league-leading 108 solo stops in his second season, 2016. Through six games last year, he already had 45 total combined tackles.

Click here or scroll down to comment