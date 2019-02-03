Oakland Raiders reportedly to play next season at Oracle Park

Just after the Super Bowl, news broke via Raj Mathai of NBC Bay Area that the Oakland Raiders will play next season at Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants.

Appropriately enough, the Raiders, who are bound for Las Vegas in 2020, would be entering into a one-year temporary residency in the City.

CBS Sports and NBC Sports Bay Area Raiders insider Scott Bair reported earlier in the week that the NFL had performed multiple visits to the China Basin stadium to perform a feasibility study in order to determine if the facility could host an NFL team for a full season.

Oracle Park — then known as AT&T Park — played host to the Cal Golden Bears for the 2011 season, during which five games were played on the field from mid-September to mid-November, as well as the Emerald Nuts/Kraft Fight Hunger/Foster Farms Bowl every December from 2002-13. A Raiders residency would include potentially nine home dates at the park, which opened in 2000 as a baseball-only facility.

The San Francisco 49ers — who play over 40 miles south at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara — and the NFL would have to sign off on the arrangement. San Francisco city Supervisor-elect Matt Haney and Board of Supervisors members Hillary Ronen and Aaron Peskin told the Examiner’s Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez that they were against the Raiders playing in San Francisco, and would do what they could to stop it.

After their founding in 1960, the Raiders played their home games at Kezar Stadium, and in 1961 they played at Candlestick Park, so they’ve played on the same field as the Giants before.

The Raiders’ homelessness came because of legal disputes with the City of Oakland. The club’s lease at the Oakland Coliseum ran out after the end of this season, and an offer by the team to extend their lease a year was retracted after the City of Oakland filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the team and the league.

The suit, which argues that the Raiders negotiated in bad faith before deciding to move to Las Vegas for the 2020 season, was filed in hopes of netting the city millions in damages, as well as to recoup the roughly $80 million of debt remaining on the Coliseum. That debt remains from when the city, as part of an agreement for the Raiders to move back from Los Angeles, built a seating structure in on the eastern side of the park, accommodating an additional 20,000 spectators and adding two levels of luxury suites. The structure cost $500 million.

Because the Raiders’ facility in Las Vegas is not yet complete, the club has been looking around since the end of the season for a one-year home. Other venues that have been considered have been the Coliseum, the San Francisco 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara — a move that owner Mark Davis reportedly finds distasteful — and Oracle Park.

Slated for a pair of preseason games, the Raiders also have home dates against the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears (featuring former Raider and NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack), Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

One of those games will be staged outside of the United States, according to an NFL announcement in December, so that means that the Raiders — who finished 4-12 this season, and are unlikely to make the playoffs in 2019 — would likely host nine dates at whatever park they wind up occupying. Given the NFL’s parity, a playoff game cannot be entirely ruled out, but it’s highly unlikely.

