Astros rock Jesse Hahn again as A’s drop slugfest

When he hasn’t had to face the Houston Astros, Jesse Hahn has been one of the Oakland A’s most reliable starters in 2017.

His last two starts have been against those Astros, and the results have not been pretty.

After yielding ten runs in two innings last Thursday, Hahn allowed six and failed to record an out in the third in Wednesday night’s 11-8 loss in Houston.

The trouble started immediately for Hahn, as George Springer hit his ninth leadoff homer of the year to start the bottom of the first. Hahn allowed nine hits in his outing.

The A’s offense kept pace with Houston early. Khris Davis homered to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second inning, and his three-run shot in the top of the third gave Oakland a short-lived 5-4 lead. Ryon Healy and Matt Olson also homered off Paulino, who allowed seven runs in four-plus innings. Jed Lowrie added a solo shot off Will Harris, the only hit the A’s collected in five innings against the Astros bullpen.

Josh Smith, who relieved Hahn, was charged with three runs.

NEWS AND NOTES:

— Jharel Cotton’s blister is healing, but his next start has been pushed back to Saturday, as reported by MLB.com’s Jane Lee. Daniel Gossett will start Thursday and Sonny Gray will start Friday’s series opener against Atlanta.

— Yonder Alonso left Wednesday’s game in the eighth inning after fouling a pitch off his knee. He was diagnosed with a left knee contusion and is considered day-to-day.

— Chris Bassitt pitched a 1-2-3 rehab inning with the Stockton Ports, striking out two. Stockton won the game, 6-3 over San Jose. Dalton Sawyer stuck out ten and did not allow a walk over six innings for Stockton.

