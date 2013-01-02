All 12 NFL playoff teams have flaws to fix

The NFL’s dandy dozen is set — and truth be told, a little scared.

Nobody’s perfect, and all the teams that made the playoffs face potential pitfalls that could derail their dreams of partying down Bourbon Street in February.

The Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons and 49ers all get a little more time to fix their flaws after earning first-round byes, although they’ll also have to make sure all that R&R they get this weekend doesn’t turn into rust and ruin when they suit up again.

Here’s a look at the Achilles’ heel of each of the 12 teams still hoping to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans on Feb. 3:

AFC

Odd as it sounds, the ball just hasn’t bounced the Broncos’ way this season. They’re minus-1 in turnover differential. Trindon Holliday has two return TDs but five fumbles. Knowshon Moreno was deactivated for two months after coughing up the ball before replacing an injured Willis McGahee in November. And rookie Ronnie Hillman didn’t see the field after his fumble Sunday led to the scary sight of Manning chasing down a cornerback to save a TD. New England: The Pats are as close to perfect as there is, but they, too, have blemishes, including RB Stevan Ridley’s fumbles. Despite rushing for a career-high 1,263 yards and 12 TDs in his second season, Ridley fumbled four times, putting him in line for one of coach Bill Belichick’s notorious rants.

NFC

